ROCKY MOUNT - Barbara Williams Winstead, age 78, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on May 4, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Melton Paul Williams and Ellen Winstead Williams. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Janice Williams Davis.



Barbara made a difference in the life of everyone who knew her and she leaves behind a tremendous legacy of life, love, and laughter. Barbara had a wonderful and loving relationship with her husband of 54 years, Ray. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed watching all of their events from soccer to tennis to baseball to dancing.



Barbara leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband, Ray Winstead; and daughters, Carla Winstead Luper and husband, Joseph, of Nashville, and Susan Winstead Fluno and husband, Chad, of Nashville. She is also survived by grandchildren, Cameron Luper and wife, Allie, Austin Luper, Caleb Fluno, and Marissa Fluno; brothers, George M. Williams and wife, Virginia, of Rocky Mount, Joseph F. Williams and wife, Nancy, of Macclesfield; Paul C. Williams and wife, Julie, of Rocky Mount; and several nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor Eric Packard officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to Dr. Margaret Metts and Dr. Keith A. Lerro and their staff as well UNC Nash Health Care Systems Hospice & Palliative Care for their dedicated service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sandy Cross United Methodist Church, 3725 Sandy Cross Road, Nashville, NC 27856.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



