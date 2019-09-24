Ben Allen Radford
NASHVILLE - Ben Allen Radford, 90, passed away September 19, 2019. He was born December 9, 1928 to the late Martin Thomas and Alta Griffin Radford. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Tony Pridgen Radford; son, Allen "Keith" Radford; sisters, Daisy, Magnolia, Viola, Frances, Lottie Bell, Alice; brothers, Bruce, Donald "Joe", Aussie Gray, "E' Elbert, and Albert Lee.
Ben is survived by his daughters, Amy Barrett (Mike) and Regina Doss; grandchildren, Melissa Barrett, Michael Barrett (Ramsey), Travis Hayes (Kayln), Savannah Barrett, Spencer Doss, Connor Doss, Alexis Barrett; great grandchildren, Brantley, Adalyn, Jonathan, Olivia, Hannah, Nathan, Jerry; great great grandchild, Josie; numerous nieces and nephews and a special nephew, Pat Radford.
Visitation will be held at 5:30pm at Cornerstone Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 followed by the service at 7:00pm. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the loving staff at Brekenridge Retirement Center. He loved all his "Boo-Boo's" dearly.
Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Sept. 24, 2019