Benjamin Bailey Liipfert, Jr.



ROCKY MOUNT - Benjamin Bailey Liipfert Jr. passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on July 29, 1936 to Mary Thomas Liipfert and Benjamin Bailey Liipfert.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Nancy Elizabeth Liipfert of Rocky Mount, and two children, Benjamin Bailey Liipfert III (Theresa) of Winston-Salem, and Catherine E. Liipfert of Rocky Mount, as well as five grandchildren, Nicholas P. Carrier, Caroline E. Carrier, Tucker T. Carrier, Stephen M. Greene and Nina E. Liipfert. He is also survived by a brother and sister, Cowles Liipfert (Maureen) of Winston-Salem and Mary Lou Liipfert Williams of Littleton, and Nancy's brother, Mike Evans (Pam), and many loving nieces and nephews.



He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1958. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the



He retired from the Navy to join his wife, who established Nancy Liipfert Associates, Inc. in Rocky Mount, and spent many years with the company in residential real estate. Many folks arriving in Rocky Mount were introduced to the City by Bailey Liipfert, who never called himself a realtor - he said he was just helping his wife - but was in fact a great realtor and salesman, who helped build Nancy Liipfert Associates, Inc. into a successful firm for thirty years.



Liipfert was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Rocky Mount, NC and served as a Deacon for many years. He was an inspiration to his children and grandchildren, encouraging them to pursue strong, liberal arts educations and to participate in sports and civic activities.



We will all miss him greatly; but none as much as his dear wife, Nancy.



The family will be receiving friends at the home of Nancy's brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Pam Evans, at 1617 Rivera Drive, Rocky Mount, NC between 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm on Sunday, May 5, 2019. The funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Rocky Mount, NC.



Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

