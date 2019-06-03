Benjamin Hart
ROCKY MOUNT - Mr. Benjamin Hart, 73, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina died on May 30, 2019.
He is survived by children, Tarsha Grimes (Anthony), Shannon Lyons, Katrina Farmer (Melvin), Pamela Garrett (Jerome),Benjie Hart (Connie), and Bridget Lynch, 5 sisters, 5 brothers, 10 Granchildren,3 Great-Grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Visitation will be held for Mr. Hart on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Funeral Services will take place on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Truth Tabernacle Ministries beginning at 1:00 pm. The Interment will immediately follow the service in the Rocky Mount Memorial Park. These professional services have been entrusted to H.D. Pope Funeral Home, 325 Nash Street, Rocky Mount, NC.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 3, 2019