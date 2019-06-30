BENJAMIN "BEN" WAYNE REESE
NAPLES, Fla. - Benjamin "Ben" Wayne Reese, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was the son of the late Morgan Wilson Reese and Myrtie Swanson Reese. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill.
He leaves behind sister, Evelyn Reese of Rocky Mount and brother, Tom (Anne) Reese of Greenville, NC. Private burial at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 30, 2019