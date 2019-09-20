Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard W. Brown. View Sign Service Information Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM 3820 Gloucester Rd. Rocky Mount , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





ROCKY MOUNT - Bernard W. Brown, age 83, passed away September 16, 2019. He was born in Davidson County, NC on August 29, 1936. He was the son of the late Mack M. and Julius Coggin Brown of Rocky Mount, NC.



He was an alumnus of Fork Union Military Academy of Fork Union, VA and a graduate of West Edgecombe High School. He was a member of Proctor's Chapel Baptist Church.



Mr. Brown was in sales for 30 years with Beechnut Foods and Luden's Candies and retired from Pepsi Cola Bottling Company in Rocky Mount.



He retired in 2001 to Lake Gaston and lived there until 2013 when he returned to Rocky Mount due to illness.



He was a loving husband, great friend, wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.



Bernard leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 62 years, Ann Langston Brown, daughter Julie A. Brown, both of Rocky Mount, daughter Della L. Brown of Smithfield, NC, son Mack M. Brown II and wife Beverly Craig Brown of Garner, NC, granddaughter Morgan Reece Nienke and husband Trevor Nienke, great-grandson Cameron Tate Nienke and great-granddaughter Peyton Reece Nienke, all of Willow Spring, NC, as well as Gracie his yellow lab who enjoyed many walks with him while out on the golf cart.



Visitation will be at the family home at 3820 Gloucester Rd. in Rocky Mount on Sunday, September 22nd from 3:00 to 6:00 pm.



A private burial with the family will be held at Pineview Cemetery in Rocky Mount at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to West Edgecombe Volunteer Fire Department, Fork Union Military Academy Scholarship Fund, or Peak Lab Rescue of Apex, NC.



