Bertha Allen Silver
Eldress Bertha Allen Silver, 83 affectionately called "Ma Bert" gained her wings April 23, 2019.
A Home Going Celebration will be held Sunday at 2:30 pm at the Greater New Testament Holy Church with a viewing one hour prior to the service.
Left to forever cherish her memories is her son-in-law and caretaker, Apostle Patrick Avent of the home; two children and a host of other relatives and close friends.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
