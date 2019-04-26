Rocky Mount Telegram

Bertha Allen Silver

Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:30 PM
Greater New Testament Holy Church
Service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
Greater New Testament Holy Church
Obituary
Bertha Allen Silver

Eldress Bertha Allen Silver, 83 affectionately called "Ma Bert" gained her wings April 23, 2019.

A Home Going Celebration will be held Sunday at 2:30 pm at the Greater New Testament Holy Church with a viewing one hour prior to the service.

Left to forever cherish her memories is her son-in-law and caretaker, Apostle Patrick Avent of the home; two children and a host of other relatives and close friends.

