Service Information Spring Hope Funeral Home 7881 Webbs Mule Rd Spring Hope , NC 27882 (252)-478-5560





MIDDLESEX - Bertie Mae Whitley Cone, 88, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Friday, July 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



Funeral services will be Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Samaria Baptist Church at 2:00 PM with Rev. Butch Gordon & Rev. Tim Hopkins officiating. Visitation will follow the service. Interment will be at Samaria Baptist Church Cemetery Monday morning at 10:00 AM.



Bertie Mae was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, James Thee Cone, sister, Bessie Perry and brother, Jack Whitley.



She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Debra Vaughan and husband Bobby of Pinetops, sons, Randall Cone of Bailey and Keith Cone and wife Terry Cone of Samaria. She also leaves her sweet grandchildren Jamie Vaughan and wife Jenny of Rocky Mount and Brianna Cone of Samaria. She also leaves two great-grandchildren Greyson Vaughan and Jacob Cone. She loved her family dearly.



In her early youth, she accepted Christ into her life and joined Holly Grove Baptist Church. She later moved her membership to Samaria Baptist Church. Her dream had always been to become a teacher, but God had other plans for her. After marrying and settling down she became a full time mother and teacher to a girl and twin boys. She also worked on the farm and tended a garden. She often said she didn't know how she would have gotten through it without God's help. They started the family full time in church and later in all activities. She taught the different classes and helped with Vacation Bible School each summer.



Mrs. Cone was very involved with Women's Missionary Union, served on the Board of Director's, Church Secretary, Librarian and numerous years as Church Historian. She researched the church history and brought it up to date and yearly updated it. She loved people and the Home Bound Ministry was one of her special projects.



She visited the sick at home and nursing homes. She would read scripture and discuss it and have prayer with them. Those able to have treats would get her special "goodie bag". Sometimes she was called upon to pray and sit with the dying. Mrs. Cone was also in charge of the prayer line for the church and community. She served as Treasurer for Ferrell's Voluntary Fire Department and helped with special fun raisers. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxilary of Mt. Pleasant and a DAV member. Anyone that served in the wars was special and should be honored at all times.



Mrs. Cone was a very loving Mother and special friend to many people. She had the strength to overcome many obstacles that came her way. Not only did she devote her life to her church ministries; but she also enjoyed reading, sending cards for all occasions to family and friends, listening to gospel and blue grass music.



Whether hot or cold she loved to sit on her porch and rock and wave at the people going by, sometimes they would turn around and visit with her awhile. When the family got together for a meal or just a visit, she could hardly wait until everyone arrived. Someone would always bring up a special memory of growing up.



The children of Bertie Mae wish to express sincere appreciation to everyone for their prayers, visits, calls and cards.



Spring Hope Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cone family.

