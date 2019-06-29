Betsy Ann Whitley
RICHMOND, Va. - Miss Betsy Ann Whitley, age 90, passed away Wednesday, June 26, at Vidant Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at Forest Hills Cemetery in Nashville, N.C. with Jimmy Vinson offering words of remembrance. Gifts to honor her memory may be made to the .
Miss Whitley, formerly of the Red Oak area of Nash County, had been a long time resident of Richmond, Va. She had retired from U.S. F & G Insurance Company where she enjoyed a 30 year tenure was records clerk. She was a member of Red Oak Baptist Church. In recent years, she had relocated to Goldsboro, N.C. and more recently, had resided at Brookdale on Country Day Road.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellie Gray Whitley and Maggie Smith Whitley; a brother, Alexander Gray Whitley; a sister, Dell Whitley King and her husbands, Jack Grady and George King; and a nephew, the Rev. Mike Grady.
Loved ones surviving her includes nieces, Annette Grady Rouse of Seven Springs, Linda Grady Vinson and husband, Jimmy, of Seven Springs, and Hilda Grady of Goldsboro; a nephew, Mike King and wife, Carolyn, of Mount Olive; and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Tyndall's Funeral Home, Mt.Olive in charge. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 29, 2019