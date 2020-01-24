Betsy Cobb Tolson
PINETOPS - Betsy Cobb Tolson, 79, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Norris Tolson; two daughters, Kimberly Gregory, of Wilmington; Jerri Tryon, of Cary; one son, Jon Tolson, of Macclesfield; one sister, Peggy Webb, five beloved grandchildren, Ashley, of Austin, Texas, Hannah Tryon, of Cary, Jack, Kate, Emory, of Wilmington.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 25 at Pinetops United Methodist Church with the burial following at the Cemetery in Macclesfield.
Visitation will be from 6-8 PM on January 24 at Carlisle Funeral Home in Tarboro. Friends and family may call anytime at the family home, Vinedale, Pinetops.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Pinetops United Methodist Church, 111 N 3rd St, Pinetops, NC 27864.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Pinetops United Methodist Church, 111 N 3rd St, Pinetops, NC 27864.

Arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 24, 2020