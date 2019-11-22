Guest Book View Sign Service Information Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel 1118 North Elm Street Greensboro , NC 27401 (336)-275-8408 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel 1118 North Elm Street Greensboro , NC 27401 View Map Celebration of Life 2:30 PM First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro 617 N. Elm St. Greensboro , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Ann Powell



GREENSBORO - Betty Ann Powell Smith, born February 12, 1935, cherished wife, Mom & Nanny received the Lord's gentle whispering call in her sleep on November 19th and is now home. She is survived by her devoted husband of 63 + years of marriage, Kenneth Mack Smith Sr. Loving sons and daughters-in-law Ken Jr. & Katie Smith and Greg & Marti Smith. Adoring Grandchildren Jake & Chelsea Smith, Payne Smith, Caroline Smith, Elizabeth Smith and Joshua Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents Perry Alfred & Irene Plaetschke Powell, and brothers Ernest, Walter, Thomas and William "Ticky" Powell.



Betty Ann leaves behind wonderful memories from a wealth of long-term friends made over the years from her youth in Rocky Mount, NC, her time at Peace College in Raleigh and her nearly 60 years of residency in Greensboro. Friendships developed through her tireless efforts in such organizations and activities including; The First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, The Greensboro Symphony Guild, Greensboro Historical Museum, Greensboro Lecture League, Bible Study Fellowship (BSF),The English Speaking Union, Belle Meade Society, Friends of the Carolina Theatre, Yard Birds Garden Club, in addition to numerous bridge clubs. In addition to her deep and abiding love to her high school sweetheart, the source of her greatest love, pride and satisfaction, particularly during the last seasons of her life, was "Nanny's" limitless love and devotion to her five grandchildren. Nanny lavished them with a special brand of love that will last lifetimes. She and Kenneth traveled extensively and never met a stranger domestically or overseas. In the late 70's and early 80's she was an owner/operator of Baskin-Robbins on Battleground and gave many teenagers their first job in life with healthy scoops of wisdom carried forth by the scores of teenagers who worked for her.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401 at 2:30 pm on Sunday, November 24th. The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 5:00-7:00 pm at Forbis & Dick Funeral Service, 1118 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401.



If, preferred in lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro and Yard Birds Garden Club.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

