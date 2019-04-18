Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty H. Denson. View Sign





ROCKY MOUNT - Following a wonderful and fulfilling life that spanned almost 100 years, Betty H. Denson, age 90, took her rest and was called Home to her Savior Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Nash UNC HealthCare.



Born with a servant's heart, Betty dearly loved her church, family and friends. Her gift of hospitality was a blessing to others over the years as she opened her heart and home to many visiting missionaries, pastors, and friends. With a fun and colorful personality, Betty brought much joy and laughter to those in her company and was known for her keen Bridge playing skills. She left us with many smiles, much laughter, and sweet tears of gratitude for having had her in our lives. While her presence here will be sorely missed amongst family and friends, the assurance of her presence with her Lord is a great comfort and we rest knowing we will see her again.



Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, W.A. Denson; daughter, Jan Thompson, and three brothers. She leaves a lifetime of treasured memories for her daughter, Terry Carney (Rich) of Charlotte; sons, Scott Denson (Donna) of Mt. Airy, and Jon Denson (Sherry) of Rocky Mount; son-in-law, James Thompson of Rocky Mount; and sister, Bruce Viverette of Mint Hill.



Betty was especially proud of her grandchildren: Richard Carney, Sarah Gillenwater, Kimberly Carlson, Hannah Love, Amanda Moncus, Andrew Denson, Laura Denson, Alex Chapman, and Aubrey Denson. She will also be greatly missed by several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and family friends.



Betty's life will be remembered with a memorial service at 6:30 pm, Thursday, April 18 at Crossroads Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 5:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Rocky Mount Meals On Wheels, PO Box 7611, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 or donate online:



Online condolences may be sent to



Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals, Rocky Mount As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Betty H. DensonROCKY MOUNT - Following a wonderful and fulfilling life that spanned almost 100 years, Betty H. Denson, age 90, took her rest and was called Home to her Savior Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Nash UNC HealthCare.Born with a servant's heart, Betty dearly loved her church, family and friends. Her gift of hospitality was a blessing to others over the years as she opened her heart and home to many visiting missionaries, pastors, and friends. With a fun and colorful personality, Betty brought much joy and laughter to those in her company and was known for her keen Bridge playing skills. She left us with many smiles, much laughter, and sweet tears of gratitude for having had her in our lives. While her presence here will be sorely missed amongst family and friends, the assurance of her presence with her Lord is a great comfort and we rest knowing we will see her again.Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, W.A. Denson; daughter, Jan Thompson, and three brothers. She leaves a lifetime of treasured memories for her daughter, Terry Carney (Rich) of Charlotte; sons, Scott Denson (Donna) of Mt. Airy, and Jon Denson (Sherry) of Rocky Mount; son-in-law, James Thompson of Rocky Mount; and sister, Bruce Viverette of Mint Hill.Betty was especially proud of her grandchildren: Richard Carney, Sarah Gillenwater, Kimberly Carlson, Hannah Love, Amanda Moncus, Andrew Denson, Laura Denson, Alex Chapman, and Aubrey Denson. She will also be greatly missed by several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and family friends.Betty's life will be remembered with a memorial service at 6:30 pm, Thursday, April 18 at Crossroads Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 5:00 pm.In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Rocky Mount Meals On Wheels, PO Box 7611, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 or donate online: http://mowrmt.org/donate Online condolences may be sent to www.davislittlefunerals.com Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals, Rocky Mount As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close