WHITAKERS - Betty "Jeanette" Harper Barnes, age 80, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on September 3, 1938, she was the daughter of the late George Donald Blizzard and Betty Birch Harper. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Earl Lore Barnes, Sr. and granddaughter, Ashley Jeanette Barnes.



Jeanette worked at Abbott Laboratory for over 22 years. She was a dedicated member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. Jeanette loved her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her church family.



Jeanette leaves behind to cherish her memory, children, Debra Barnes Floyd, Earl Lore Barnes, Jr. (Lisa), Donna Faye Barnes (Billy), all of Whitakers, and Bobby Barnes (Lori) of Wilmington. She is also survived by grandchildren, Blake Floyd (Molly), Ben Floyd, Josh Barnes (Kristen), Eric Barnes, Cole Barnes, Kaylee Barnes; great-grandchildren, Emma, Luke, and Aubree Barnes; brother, Donald Blizzard of Rocky Mount; sister, Linda Matthews of Morehead City; and several nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 2:30 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor David Proctor officiating. Burial will follow the service at Battleboro Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



The family would like to thank the Hospice staff, Chanequa Bryant, Letisha Richardson, and Tacitha Grant for their outstanding care of our mother.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UNC Nash Health Care Systems Hospice & Palliative Care, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UNC Nash Health Care Systems Hospice & Palliative Care, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

