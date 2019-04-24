Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean Nelms Carter. View Sign Service Information Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 (252)-459-0001 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Jean Nelms Carter



ROCKY MOUNT - Betty Jean Nelms Carter was born October 19, 1938 to Melvin and Beatrice Robbins Nelms. She is preceded in death by her parents and loving husband Ronald Carter.



She leaves to cherish her memory two children; Blake Carter (Vickie) of Salem, Sherry Brown (Herbert) of Nashville; Granddaughter Sarah Carter of Salem and two grandsons Kelly Brown of Virginia Beach and Vince Brown of Wilmington. She is also survived by two brothers; Grover Nelms (Margaret) of Rocky Mount, Dwight Nelms of Elizabeth City and many loved nieces and nephews.



She loved to read cookbooks and especially her bible and watch hallmark movies. She was a strong prayer warrior and enjoyed sending cards to those she knew. Though home bound she kept in touch with what was going on at her church Living Faith Fellowship Pentecostal Church where she managed the library in years past and led the girls auxiliary.



Visitation will be at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Nashville Saturday, April 27th only from 1:00-2:00 followed by celebration of life afterwards. Burial at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Living Faith Fellowship Pentecostal Church or the Charcot Tooth Foundation.



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Carter family and words of comfort may be shared at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

