Betty Jean Sykes Boone
NASHVILLE - Betty Jean Sykes Boone, 84, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was born March 8, 1935 in Nash County to the late Elmo and Lula Shearin Sykes.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 63 years Roscoe Boone; sisters Elizabeth Manning, Judy Matthews and husband Luther Jr.
Visitation with family and friends will be one hour prior to funeral service being held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to White Oak United Methodist Church, 5027 Old White Oak Road, Nashville, NC 278565.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Boone family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 4, 2019