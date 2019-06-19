Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean White. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary





ROCKY MOUNT - Betty Jean White, age 77, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on April 27, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Douglas White and Emma Janet Cartwright White.



Betty Jean graduated from Wesleyan College with a BA in Psychology. She taught at Tri County Industries for several years. Betty Jean was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church and involved with Sunday School. She enjoyed traveling with her parents and friends and although she was physically bound to a wheelchair, she still enjoyed a full life. Betty Jean will be missed by everyone who knew her.



Betty Jean leaves behind to cherish her memory, numerous cousins and extended family.



A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Bill Grisham officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pineview Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



The family would like to thank her cousin and caretaker, Nanette Barringer for her years of love and care and special friends, Routhe Robinson and Ann Battle Poole for their friendship with Betty over the years.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 200 S. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting

