Betty Lou Goff Denton



ROCKY MOUNT - Betty Lou Goff Denton, age 86, died peacefully Thursday afternoon, April 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born on August 27, 1932 in the West Edgecombe Community of Rocky Mount to the late James Mark and Ruby Powell Goff. Graduate of West Edgecombe High School Class of 1950, Registered Nurse Graduate of Parkview Nurses School Class of 1953. Dedicated Operating Room Nurse at Parkview Hospital and then Nash General Hospital where she retired in 1994 after 40 years of Nursing.



She is survived by her loving and caring husband of 65 years James Russell "Ike" Denton Jr., sons Rusty Denton (Ann) of Pinetops, Chris Denton (Terri) and one grandchild Cameron Denton all of Rocky Mount. Brother, Hoarce Goff (Thelma), Sisters, Amaryllis Goff Dawes, Sally Schurrer (Roger), Faye Harper (Ed). Several loving nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.



A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Memorial Baptist Church 5399 Old Wilson Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27801 with Pastor Tony Russ officiating. Visitation will immediately follow the service till 1:00 pm and other times at the home.



A special thank you to the staff of Kindred at Home Care and of UNC Nash HealthCare Heart Center.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Baptist Church 5399 Old Wilson Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27801



Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

