Betty Lou Joyner Ashe
ROCKY MOUNT - Betty Lou Joyner Ashe, 75, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born June 23, 1944 in Wilson County to the late Johnny and Minnie Joyner.
She leaves to cherish her memory, husband of 35 years Richard Ashe; son Mark Edward Winstead and wife Dorie; daughters Darla Jean Abrams and husband Henry, Ginger Carol Winstead; brother Johnny Joyner and wife Georgia; sister Peggy Davis; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation with family and friends will be Friday, November 1, 2019 from 12:00-1:45 PM .Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mill Branch Cemetery.
Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 31, 2019