Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Pauline Watson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Pauline Watson



ELLIJAY - Mrs. Betty Pauline Watson age 86 of Ellijay, GA passed away Wednesday October 30, 2019.



Mrs. Watson was born July 25, 1933 in Forest Park, GA to the late Arville Anderson Bramlett and Louise Lillian Edwards Bramlett. She worked for Dekalb Medical Center as a registered nurse and was a member of the Pisgah Church of Christ. Mrs. Watson is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Connie Lee Watson.



Survivors Include: husband, James Watson Jr., of the home; sons and daughters in-law, Jim and Marilyn Watson, of Clarkesville, GA, Rick and Rene; Watson, of Alpharetta, GA; daughters and sons in-law, Denise and Bob Templeton, of Rocky Mount, NC and Caryl and William Boone Butler, of Snellville, GA; sisters, Helen Dalton, Amelia Ponder, Dottie Moss and Peggy Bramlett; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; special friends Sherry Marks, Keith and Joene Rueckert also survive.



Funeral Services will be held Saturday November 2nd at 11am from the Pisgah Church of Christ with Minister Jeremy Green and Minister Rene; Watson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.



The family will receive friends Friday November 1st from 6pm until 8pm at the funeral home.



Bernhardt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Betty Pauline WatsonELLIJAY - Mrs. Betty Pauline Watson age 86 of Ellijay, GA passed away Wednesday October 30, 2019.Mrs. Watson was born July 25, 1933 in Forest Park, GA to the late Arville Anderson Bramlett and Louise Lillian Edwards Bramlett. She worked for Dekalb Medical Center as a registered nurse and was a member of the Pisgah Church of Christ. Mrs. Watson is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Connie Lee Watson.Survivors Include: husband, James Watson Jr., of the home; sons and daughters in-law, Jim and Marilyn Watson, of Clarkesville, GA, Rick and Rene; Watson, of Alpharetta, GA; daughters and sons in-law, Denise and Bob Templeton, of Rocky Mount, NC and Caryl and William Boone Butler, of Snellville, GA; sisters, Helen Dalton, Amelia Ponder, Dottie Moss and Peggy Bramlett; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; special friends Sherry Marks, Keith and Joene Rueckert also survive.Funeral Services will be held Saturday November 2nd at 11am from the Pisgah Church of Christ with Minister Jeremy Green and Minister Rene; Watson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.The family will receive friends Friday November 1st from 6pm until 8pm at the funeral home.Bernhardt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close