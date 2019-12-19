Billie Clarence Williams
NASHVILLE - Billie Clarence Williams, 92, passed away December 14, 2019. He was born in Nash County, October 23, 1927 to the late Ammie Clarence and Enzel Ruth Paris Williams.
Billie loved his family. He served at Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue for over 25 years. Billie also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Rogers Williams and a sister, Doris Cone.
He is survived by sons Phillip Clarence Williams (Paula), Thomas Clayton Williams (Summer), Dennis Bryant Williams (Debbie); grandchildren Timothy, Michael, Christopher, Travis, Amanda, Kelsey and eight great grandchildren.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue. The family will receive friends from 2:00 ~ 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 651 Country Club Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Williams family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Dec. 19, 2019