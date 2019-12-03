Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy H. Deans. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Billy H. Deans



NEW SMYRMA BEACH, FL - Mr. Billy Hackney Deans (91) of New Smyrma Beach, Florida died peacefully at his home on November 21, 2019. Mr. Deans was born in Nash County, NC and was the second son of John Hackney and Myrtle Virginia Drake Deans. He attended Rocky Mount High School where he participated in many sports and extracurricular activities. He later attended East Carolina College and the University of NC at Chapel Hill where he received a Master's Degree in Education in 1955.



After serving in the US Army, he began his career as a high school English teacher, football, track and wrestling coach in Virginia. He was employed at Petersburg High School and at Hopewell High School where his team won a Virginia State Championship. He later moved to Miami, Florida where he was a teacher and coach at Miami Edison High School until the time of his retirement. His passion was football and coaching young athletes to their highest potential.



He was also an avid fan and supporter of UNC CH and its athletic programs until the time of his death. He most especially enjoyed following Tarheel football and men's basketball. Following his retirement, Mr. Deans moved to New Smyrna Beach, FL where he was affectionately known as "Coach". He became a member of Sugar Mill Country Club where he lived, played golf and enjoyed a full retirement.



Mr. Deans is preceded in death by his parents John H. Deans and Myrtle Drake Deans, his brother John Henry Deans (Faye) and a nephew, Robert Scott Deans (Gina). He is survived by a brother, Bobby Drake Deans (Alma) of Whiteville, NC; a sister in law, Fay Smithdeal Deans of Advance, NC; a niece, Sandra Deans McCallie (Ralph) of Fayetteville, Georgia; a nephew John Drake Deans (Susan), Whiteville, NC; and nieces Gina King Deans, Mary Virginia "Ginie" Leonard (Jeff) and Alma Elizabeth "Beth" Bullard (Kevin) all of Whiteville, NC as well as many beloved great nieces and nephews, cousins and cherished, faithful friends.



A memorial service celebrating his life will be announced at a later date. Condolences to the family may be mailed to 526 Edgewood Circle, Whiteville, NC 28472. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

