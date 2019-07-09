Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

Billy Lee KilgoROCKY MOUNT - Billy Lee Kilgo, age 84, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on June 25, 1935, he was the son of the late Carl Parks Kilgo and Leona Sanderson Kilgo. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Anna Laura Smithson Kilgo; brothers, Dale Wayne Kilgo and Bobby Parks Kilgo; sister, Carla Kay Kilgo; and sister-in-law, Beth Holmes Kilgo, wife of Dale.Billy was an Army veteran having served in the North Carolina Army National Guard. He worked for many years as an agent in the insurance business before his retirement. Billy was a member of First Baptist Church of Rocky Mount. He enjoyed marveling over old cars as well as watching NASCAR. He and his wife enjoyed many weekend trips to historic Williamsburg, VA with their friends. Billy had a kind and gentle heart and was known for always being ready to help others. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.Billy leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughters, Elizabeth Leigh "Beth" Kilgo of Rocky Mount, Angela Kilgo Moss and husband, Bobby, of Battleboro, Laura Kilgo Miller and husband, Bobby, of Nashville. He is also survived by grandchildren, Nick Moss of Red Oak, Jami Best and husband, James, of Winterville, and Jacob and Josh Miller both of Garner; and his nephew, Michael Smithson and wife, Susan, of Clayton; and great-niece, Mollie Smithson.A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Pineview Cemetery with Pastor Luke Lunceford officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.His daughters would like to thank the staff at Hunter Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and UNC Nash Health Care Systems Hospice & Palliative Care for their remarkable care and concern. They would especially like to thank Chrissy and Connie Ivey for their unending love and devoted care.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Rocky Mount, 200 S. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804, Dortches Baptist Church, 4776 Dortches Blvd., Rocky Mount, NC 27804, or the Eastern NC, 3737 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27612Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

