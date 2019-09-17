Billy McClees Lamm
NASHVILLE - Billy McClees Lamm, 83, departed his earthy home for his heavenly home Sunday, September 15, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born in Nash County to the late Lonnie and Alma Lindsey Lamm. Billy loved his family, fishing, gardening and the Atlanta Braves and Tarheel Basketball. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Bobby Lamm.
He leaves to cherish his family his wife of 60 years, Sandra Fly Lamm; two sons Craig Lamm, Jeffrey Lamm and wife Angela; two daughters Lisa Joyner and husband Richard, Susan Turner and husband Gary; one brother Ronnie Lamm and wife Cheryl; grandchildren Lindsey, Jennifer, Jeffrey and Ashleigh; great-grandchildren Katelyn, Kayleigh, Rylee and Lila.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 18, from 12:30-1:45 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM in the Chapel with Rev. Bill Brantley and Rev. Tim Andrews officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to: Free Union Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund, 3454 Macedonia Rd Spring Hope NC 27882.
Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Sept. 17, 2019