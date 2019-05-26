Bishop Morris R. Lewis
TARBORO - Bishop Morris R. Lewis, 89, ended his earthly journey in the early hours of May 23, 2019.
Bishop Lewis, "Rev" as he was affectionately known, was born on April 8, 1930 in Tarboro, NC to Matthew and Lottie Lewis. He had two brothers, Leonard and Earl Cecil, and one niece Linda Carol Choubaili, and two special cousins: Bernice Lewis and Nathan Lewis, all of whom predeceased him.
Bishop Lewis was a builder both of physical structures and people. He founded and ran a successful residential contracting business in Greensboro and points east. Bishop Lewis excelled, however, in his service as role model, teacher, encourager, and friend. His ready smile, positive disposition, and boundless energy will be missed. Family gatherings, and visits with his church members, were two of his greatest joys.
Bishop Lewis served his country as an active duty member of the U.S. Army. He earned the rank of Sergeant First Class and served from the end of World War II, in wartime, during the Korean Conflict from 1946-1954. He was honorably discharged.
In 1975 he felt the call of God to enter the ministry and to establish a church. Growing and serving the members of Holy Temple Church, constructed, pastored, and led by him, became a central mission of his life. He served as its spiritual leader until his death.
Bishop Lewis is survived by the love of his life, Ora Mae Shaw, to whom he was married for 71 years. To that union six children were born; Morris Lewis Jr. (Maria), Sheila Williams (Rockie), Lisa Emory (Frank), Crystal Brown (Burrell), Tracie Fonville, and Amy McNair (David). In addition to his wife and children, Bishop Lewis is survived by; 14 grandchildren, four great grandchildren; three nieces, Debbie Lewis, Marilyn Lewis, Brenda Lewis, and one great nephew, Jason Lewis, each of whom he convinced was his absolute favorite! The number of people for whom he served as mentor is too many to count.
Visitation: Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Woodard Funeral Home from 6-7 p.m. at 3200 North Ohenry Blvd in Greensboro, NC 27405
Funeral Services: Monday, May 27, 2019 at United Holy Church of America at 1 p.m. at 5104 Dunstan Road in Greensboro, NC 27405
Interment at Lakeview Memorial Park.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 26, 2019