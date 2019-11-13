Rocky Mount Telegram

Bloomer Webb

Service Information
William Toney’s Funeral Home
516 S. Poplar St.
Spring Hope, NC
27882
(252)-478-3164
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
LUCAMA - Mrs. Bloomer Webb, age 85 of Lucama, departed this earthly life on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at William Toney's Funeral Home, Spring Hope. Interment will follow at the Mills Family Cemetery, Spring Hope.

A visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3-6PM, with the family receiving friends from 6-7PM at William Toney's Funeral Home, Spring Hope.

A Service of Love and Dignity provided by William Toney's Funeral Home, Spring Hope.

Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Nov. 13, 2019
