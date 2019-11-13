Bloomer Webb
LUCAMA - Mrs. Bloomer Webb, age 85 of Lucama, departed this earthly life on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at William Toney's Funeral Home, Spring Hope. Interment will follow at the Mills Family Cemetery, Spring Hope.
A visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3-6PM, with the family receiving friends from 6-7PM at William Toney's Funeral Home, Spring Hope.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Nov. 13, 2019