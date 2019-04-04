Bob Roy Wallace
|
NASHVILLE - Bob Roy Wallace, 88, passed away April 2, 2019. He was born March 27, 1931 to the late Wade Wallace and Lillian Childress Wallace. Bob served in the Navy.
He leaves to cherish his memory, two sons, Gregg Wallace and wife Dianne, Steve Wallace and wife Cathy; three grandchildren, Shannon W. Smith, Brandon and Mason Wallace; one great-granddaughter, Hannah Smith, one great-grandson, Shane Smith.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at the home of his son Gregg Wallace at 416 Woodfield Dr. Nashville, NC on Thursday, April 4, 2019 7:00pm-9:00pm.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Wallace family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 4, 2019