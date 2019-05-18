Guest Book View Sign Service Information Calling hours 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Englewood Baptis Church Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Englewood Baptis Church Send Flowers Obituary





ROCKY MOUNT - Bobby Wayne Manning, age 65, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Gilbert and Kathleen James Manning; and brother, Ralph Thomas Manning.



He is survived by his wife of thirty-seven years, Anne Kennedy Manning; children, John Ryan Manning and wife, Jordan of Wake Forest and Evan Scott Manning of Rocky Mount; granddaughter, Meredith Manning; and a host of nieces, nephews, and family friends.



A service to celebrate Bobby's life will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, May 20 at Englewood Baptis Church. Burial will follow at Pineview Cemetery in Pinetops. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1:00 pm and other times at the home.



Those wishing to honor Bobby with memorial contributions may make donations to: Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Court, Goldsboro, NC 27534.



Online condolences may be sent to



Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals, Rocky Mount



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

