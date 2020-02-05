Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 (252)-459-0001 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 View Map Service 11:00 AM Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





NASHVILLE - Bonnie McNamara, our beloved BMac, went home to be with her Heavenly Father and her sorely-missed earthly father and mother, the late David Earl and Barbara Jean Cooke, on February 2, 2020. We have no doubts that the welcome party and family reunion moved straight to a rocking chair porch surrounded by salty air, sand, a trio of light-hearted laughter, and all the Cooke's joy.



Bonnie was born March 2, 1955, while her dad was overseas in the U.S. Army. Timing was never her thing. Her early years were spent following her cool, teenage aunt June around to the point of exhaustionJune's, not Bonnie's. Then later, in her little brother, David Lee Cooke, she found another outlet in the forms of pranks, mischief, and the occasional placing of blame for something she had surely doneall of which she'd acquired a solid foundation in from David Earl, who led by example. "Bonnie Sue", as her parents called her when she was in trouble, never stopped loving a little mischief and a great laugh.



Her fun-loving spirit was the motivator behind many pool parties and beach weekends with her friends and family, all of which were incredibly dear to her. Bonnie didn't take her relationships for granted. They were friendships that matured over decades in the sense that they were invaluable to herthat flaws were accepted and loyalty was a given. But so were laughter and smart-ass comments. And a serious stink-eye. Just ask her best friend, the family that she chose, Dianne, a Scorpio to Bonnie's Pisces.



Bonnie was a rare good listener and a brooder who would roll conversations around in her head in time with the motion of her porch swing. She took them to heart as she'd taken her people to heart. She loved gardening and fresh air. Often a walking paradox, she refused to grow sunflowers because they might blow over and be useless, yet she worked to grow tomatoes that she didn't even like eating.



BMac's love extended in a special way to her nephews and niece, Jason, Cameron, and Peyton. Jason's teenage years saw Bonnie on a pedestalthe example of a "cool" adult whose cd collection of '90s rock was better than his own. To Cameron, she was a sounding board for great conversations that they both loved. "Hey, girlfriend!" was the standard greeting between Bonnie and Peyton, and she meant it. Bonnie wanted to be, and succeeded at being, a genuine friend to her brother's children. Bonnie was and always will be a woman to celebrate.



A visitation will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. The service will follow at 11:00 am in the chapel. Burial will follow the service in Pineview Cemetery.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Feb. 5, 2020

