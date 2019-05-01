Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Poplin Gainey. View Sign Service Information Carlisle Funeral Home 701 Hospital Drive Tarboro , NC 27886 (252)-823-0211 Memorial service 4:00 PM Saint James United Methodist Church Tarboro , NC View Map Visitation Following Services Saint James United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall Tarboro , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Poplin Gainey



TARBORO - Bonnie Poplin Gainey, 72 passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019.



A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm on Friday, May 3, at Saint James United Methodist Church in Tarboro with Rev. Nathan Wittman officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives immediately following the service in the fellowship hall.



Bonnie Gainey was born and raised in the small town of Rockingham, NC. After graduating from Meredith College, she taught public school in Richmond, Cumberland, and Wake Counties. She moved to Tarboro, NC in 1981 where she became the founding coordinator for Meals on Wheels. Following her calling to public service, she held multiple positions throughout Edgecombe County.



Faith played an important role in Bonnie's life, which was evident in her work as a faithful member of Saint James United Methodist Church in Tarboro. She was also an active member within the North Carolina United Methodist Conference.



In 2008 Bonnie retired from part-time banking. Her busy social calendar included line dancing, yoga, yard work and being a devoted mother and grandmother.



She remained a lifelong learner, volunteer, and Democrat. Bonnie was always passionate about social causes, animals, sports, music, and, of course, all things Meredith.



She was preceded in death by her parents, William Alexander Poplin and Annie Laurie Jenkins Poplin; her husband, William Glenn Gainey; and a brother, William Alexander Poplin, II.



Bonnie is survived by a devoted and loving family; daughter Poppy Gainey Joyner and husband, Chris, of Moyock; son, Marcellus Gainey and wife, Shannon, of Wheaton, IL; grandchildren, Colby Joyner, Zoe Gainey, Avery Gainey, Will Gainey and Hanna Vinson; and a sister-in-law, Betty Poplin of Rocky Mount.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bonnie's memory to Saint James United Methodist Church: 211 East Saint James Street, Tarboro, NC 27886; Edgecombe County Animal Shelter: 2909 North Main Street, Tarboro, NC 27886; or to the .



Arrangements are by Carlisle Funeral Home, Inc., of Tarboro. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

