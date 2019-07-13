Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Boyd Freeman Owens. View Sign Service Information Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Svc 2704 Nash Street NW Wilson , NC 27896 (252)-243-4100 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Woody Funeral Home 1771 N. Parham Rd Richmond , NC View Map Visitation 1:00 PM Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Svc 2704 Nash Street NW Wilson , NC 27896 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Svc 2704 Nash Street NW Wilson , NC 27896 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Boyd Freeman Owens



RICHMOND, VA - Boyd Freeman Owens, 86, of Richmond, VA., passed away peacefully and went to be with his Lord on July 11, 2019.



Boyd was born in Wilson County, N.C., on July 7, 1933 to his parents, Vivian and Walter Owens. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Kym; the mother of his children, Doris; and brother, Walter Freeman Owens, Jr. Surviving are his daughter, Gia; nieces, Afton and Ashley; granddogs, Baxter and Nikki. He was one of six siblings and is survived by his brothers, Tim and Wayne; and sisters, Anne and Brenda. Boyd was a kind and gentle man, loved and respected for his gentle soul and side-splitting quick wit. His shining moments were those when he was helping others find their way, instilling confidence and pride where a void once existed. He always stood up for the underdog and treated everyone equally regardless of their circumstance. In fact, he often helped them rise above their situation and break the chains that could have bound them. Boyd started his career in Virginia Beach as a math and P.E. teacher, became principal and then moved to Chesterfield County to start the Title One and Head Start Programs. He loved the country, horses, BBQ, and dessert.



Visitation for family and friends will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, VA 23229. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, 2704 Nash St. N., Wilson, N.C. 27896. A Celebration of Life will commence at 2 p.m. at Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dr. Barry Drum officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, 2800 Nash St. N., Wilson, N.C. 27896.



Online condolences may be made to



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

