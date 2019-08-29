Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Radford Thornton. View Sign Service Information Parrish Funeral Home 1351 S. POLLOCK STREET Selma , NC 27576-3403 (919)-965-3031 Visitation 1:00 PM Parrish Funeral Home 1351 S. POLLOCK STREET Selma , NC 27576-3403 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Parrish Funeral Home 1351 S. POLLOCK STREET Selma , NC 27576-3403 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Brenda Radford Thornton



SELMA - Brenda Radford Thornton, age 72, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born May 16, 1947 in Johnston County, Brenda was the loving daughter to the late Levy and Allene Barber Radford and sister to the late Sammy Radford. She graduated from Selma High School in 1966 and from Troutman Beauty School in 1967. She worked as a hair stylist for many years before beginning a new career in 1985 at Peoples Bank. After 28 years of loyal service, Brenda retired from PNC in 2013.



Although she worked hard throughout her banking career, it was clear that Brenda believed that her greatest accomplishment was her family. She was a proud and devoted wife of 51 years to her husband, Jerry. She was a loving and selfless mother and grandmother as well. Whatever her family needed, she found a way to meet those needs. She was an encourager; her family's biggest cheerleader. A sweet and kindhearted soul, Brenda was a friend to many people. She had a gentle nature and a relentless faith in God that kept her strong and guided her throughout her life.



Funeral services to honor Brenda will be conducted in the chapel at Parrish Funeral Home in Selma on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Her pastor, Rev. Tony Russ, and family friend, Rev. Charles Collie, will officiate services with burial to follow at Princeton Cemetery. The family will receive visitors for one hour prior to the service. In addition to her loving husband, Brenda is survived by her sons and their families, Michael Thornton and wife Amy, of Rocky Mount, and Clay Thornton and wife Amy of Spring Hope; grandchildren, Clark Thornton of Rocky Mount and Jackson and Caroline Thornton of Spring Hope; sister-in-law, Yvonne Thornton of Clayton; and niece, Emma Radford and nephew, Clark Radford both of Cary. The family will be receiving friends at the home of Michael and Amy Thornton, 98 Pondview Court Rocky Mount, NC 27801. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate that contributions be made to Duke University, 300 W. Morgan St. Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27710 Attn: Duke Cancer Institute Fund or online at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

