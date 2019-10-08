Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Buddie Hue Mullen. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 661 ENGLISH RD Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-937-8886 Send Flowers Obituary

Buddie Hue Mullen



NASHVILLE - Buddie Hue Mullen, age 94, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Born in Franklin County, Bunn NC on January 24, 1925, he was the son of the late Clay Mullen and Letha Flood Mullen. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Ruby Murray Mullen and his second wife, Miriam Cooper Mullen.



Buddie leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughter, Kay Mullen Leggett. He is also survived by grandchildren, Jamie Leggett Davis, Brent Leggett and wife Sue, great-grandchildren, Bailey Davis, Colin Leggett and Carter Leggett, special friend, Frances Dunn, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.



Buddie retired from Wholesale Oil Company. He was a member of The Twin County Good Sam Camping Club. He camped and enjoyed traveling across the continental United States. He was a member of West Mount Baptist Church. He was a retired member of the Rocky Mount Moose Lodge. He enjoyed listening to Bluegrass music and his weekly visits to the County Line Bluegrass Barn.



A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Wray Wheeless officiating. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.



Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Buddie Hue MullenNASHVILLE - Buddie Hue Mullen, age 94, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Born in Franklin County, Bunn NC on January 24, 1925, he was the son of the late Clay Mullen and Letha Flood Mullen. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Ruby Murray Mullen and his second wife, Miriam Cooper Mullen.Buddie leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughter, Kay Mullen Leggett. He is also survived by grandchildren, Jamie Leggett Davis, Brent Leggett and wife Sue, great-grandchildren, Bailey Davis, Colin Leggett and Carter Leggett, special friend, Frances Dunn, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.Buddie retired from Wholesale Oil Company. He was a member of The Twin County Good Sam Camping Club. He camped and enjoyed traveling across the continental United States. He was a member of West Mount Baptist Church. He was a retired member of the Rocky Mount Moose Lodge. He enjoyed listening to Bluegrass music and his weekly visits to the County Line Bluegrass Barn.A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Wray Wheeless officiating. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.johnsonfuneralsandcremations.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Map/Directions Johnson Funeral Home Rocky Mount , NC (252) 937-8886