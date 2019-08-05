Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl G. Purvis. View Sign Service Information First Baptist Church 200 S Church St Rocky Mount, NC 27804 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM First Baptist Church 200 South Church Street Rocky Mount , NC View Map Visitation Following Services Family Life Center Send Flowers Obituary

Carl G. Purvis



ROCKY MOUNT - Carl G. Purvis, DPM, age 71, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday morning, August 3, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, Podiatric physician, and dear friend to many.



Dr. Purvis was born on February 7, 1948 to the late R.T. and Helen Purvis. He was raised in Hobgood and graduated from Scotland Neck High School. He received his B.S. at N.C. State University and Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine from the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine. He and his beloved wife of forty-seven years, Kathy, were married in 1972 and after completion of his externship and residency, they moved to Rocky Mount and opened his Podiatric practice in 1976. He cared for his patients with excellence and compassion and was always at the forefront of his profession, holding countless leadership positions including President of the North Carolina Foot & Ankle Society and President of the North Carolina Board of Podiatry Examiners. He served the greater Rocky Mount area with dedication for over 40 years before retiring in 2016. Purvis-Moyer Foot & Ankle Center continues his tradition of excellence with his business partner and friend Dr. Peter Moyer, his daughter Dr. Jennifer Purvis, and his exceptional office staff.



Growing up in Hobgood Baptist Church, Dr. Purvis trusted Christ with his life at a young age. His faith continued to grow over the years as a member of First Baptist Church of Rocky Mount, where he served as a deacon. He loved reading Proverbs each morning and looked to God and His Word for wisdom each day. He was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time gardening, beekeeping and scuba diving with Kathy, fishing and hunting with his son Carlton, running with Jennifer and biking and playing at the beach with his grandchildren. Everything he did was done with excellence and integrity.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben Timothy "R.T." and Helen Davis Purvis and leaves a lifetime of cherished memories for his wife of forty-seven years, Kathleen "Kathy" Kocisko Purvis; children, Dr. Jennifer Purvis Brake and husband, Chris of Rocky Mount, and Carlton Gene Purvis, Jr. of Wilmington; grandchildren, Lauren and Christian Brake, Hunter Grace and Parker Purvis; brother, Timothy "Tim" Purvis and wife, Anne of Hobgood, along with a host of beloved nieces, nephews, family friends and other extended relatives.



A celebration of Dr. Purvis' life will take place at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 200 South Church Street, Rocky Mount. The family will greet friends immediately following the service in the Family Life Center. The family will gather for a private entombment prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to one of the following: First Baptist Church, 200 South Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804; Hobgood Baptist Church, PO Box 36, Hobgood, NC 27843; Basil M. Tucker Scholarship Fund, c/o North Carolina Foot & Ankle Society, PO Drawer 40399, Raleigh, NC 27629.



Services provided by Davis-Little Funerals.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

