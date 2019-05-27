Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Lee Edge. View Sign Service Information Hunter-Odom Funeral Services 1912 Sunset Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-977-3122 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Memorial service 11:00 AM Hunter-Odom Funeral Services 1912 Sunset Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carl Lee Edge



ROCKY MOUNT - Carl Lee Edge was born September 22nd, 1932 to the late Willie Richard Edge and Helen Perry Edge of Rocky Mount, NC. His brother William Wallace Edge and his loving wife of 51 years Brenda Scarborough Edge both preceded his death. He was peacefully called to eternal rest on Thursday, May 24th, 2019.



Carl was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Rocky Mount, NC (Class of 1950), South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, SC (B.S. in Physical Education), and East Carolina University in Greenville, NC (M.S. in Education Administration). In the earlier years of his career, he was a teacher, coach and administrator for Rocky Mount City Schools. During the later years, he served as an administrator for Edgecombe-Nash Mental Health and Regional Mental Health for Eastern North Carolina. He was a lifetime member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Carl was also a member of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany and served for many years in several capacities including member of the Lay Reader, Vestry member, member of the Laymen's League, Delegate for the Diocesan Convention, and Senior Warden. He also served on the Board of Directors for First Citizen Bank and the Board of Education for Rocky Mount City Schools. Known for his witty sense of humor and loved by all who were blessed to meet him, Carl leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Carla Edge Oldham (Ron) of Durham, NC and Marcia Edge Navarro (Osman) of Raleigh; three grandchildren, Kyle, Jordan, & Amira; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 at Hunter-Odom Funeral Home in Rocky Mount, NC. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the Celebration on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 at 5:00 pm at Hunter-Odom Funeral Home in Rocky Mount, NC.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Carl Lee EdgeROCKY MOUNT - Carl Lee Edge was born September 22nd, 1932 to the late Willie Richard Edge and Helen Perry Edge of Rocky Mount, NC. His brother William Wallace Edge and his loving wife of 51 years Brenda Scarborough Edge both preceded his death. He was peacefully called to eternal rest on Thursday, May 24th, 2019.Carl was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Rocky Mount, NC (Class of 1950), South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, SC (B.S. in Physical Education), and East Carolina University in Greenville, NC (M.S. in Education Administration). In the earlier years of his career, he was a teacher, coach and administrator for Rocky Mount City Schools. During the later years, he served as an administrator for Edgecombe-Nash Mental Health and Regional Mental Health for Eastern North Carolina. He was a lifetime member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Carl was also a member of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany and served for many years in several capacities including member of the Lay Reader, Vestry member, member of the Laymen's League, Delegate for the Diocesan Convention, and Senior Warden. He also served on the Board of Directors for First Citizen Bank and the Board of Education for Rocky Mount City Schools. Known for his witty sense of humor and loved by all who were blessed to meet him, Carl leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Carla Edge Oldham (Ron) of Durham, NC and Marcia Edge Navarro (Osman) of Raleigh; three grandchildren, Kyle, Jordan, & Amira; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 at Hunter-Odom Funeral Home in Rocky Mount, NC. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the Celebration on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 at 5:00 pm at Hunter-Odom Funeral Home in Rocky Mount, NC.As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close