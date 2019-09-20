Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlton F. Gay. View Sign Service Information Calvary Baptist Church 505 S Englewood Dr Rocky Mount, NC 27804 Send Flowers Obituary

Carlton F. Gay



LEESBURG, Va. - Carlton F. Gay, age 72, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019.



His life will be celebrated and remembered with a special service at 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 21 at Calvary Baptist Church, 505 Englewood Dr., Rocky Mount. Interment will follow at Pineview Cemetery.



Carlton was a native Washingtonian, born at Doctors Hospital on August 18, 1947. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School where he lettered in Track, 1964-65; served as Lieutenant Colonel of the Cadet Corps; and was inducted into the National Honors Society. He spent many afternoons delivering over 275 newspapers to bring in extra income for his family.



He earned a BS in Political Science from George Washington University as well his MBA in 1974. During that time, he put his academic pursuits on hold and spent thirteen months serving his country as a Vista Volunteer, working to help the poor and under privileged in southern Maryland. He joined west coast firm, Dean Witter, in December 1973. He advanced through the ranks, reaching joining the Chairman's Club, the top 150 advisors in the firm, in 1991. He enjoyed his well-earned position in the Chairman's Club until 1998, when he ventured out and became an independent advisor in order to offer greater services to clients. In 2013, he joined Research Financial Strategies and served clients as a fiduciary advisor.



Carlton is survived by his loving family that includes his wife of twenty-eight years, Norma Gay; son, Carlton Barbour; step-son, Kevin Fahey; and two granddaughters, Shannon and Allison Fahey.



In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to your local



Services provided by Davis-Little Funerals.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

