Carol Dean Tisdale Kelly (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Carol Dean Tisdale Kelly

NASHVILLE - Carol Dean Tisdale Kelly, 75, passed away November 2, 2019. She was born June 30, 1944 in Edgecombe County to the late James Clarence Tisdale and Ruth Atkins Tisdale.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Wanda Hyde and Melissa Hodges; grandchild Jessica Pridgen (Matthew); brother, Jim Tisdale (Pat).

A celebration of life will be held at 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Todd Greene officiating. A visitation will follow the service.

Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Kelly family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com. Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.

As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Nov. 5, 2019
