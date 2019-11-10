Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Fleming Richards. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church 331 Hammond Street Rocky Mount , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Fleming Richards



Carol Fleming RichardsROCKY MOUNT - On November 6, 2019, Carol Richards passed peacefully through the gates of heaven. The daughter of Dr. Charles and Mrs. Ruth Fleming, Carol was born on November 17, 1936, in Kewanee, Illinois.When they were both in junior high school, Gerald Richards rode his bicycle past Carol's home so many times trying to capture her attention that he joked about getting sunburned from the street lights. Carol and Gerry became sweethearts at that young age and remained deeply in love and devoted to each throughout their marriage of 61 years. Carol earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University , where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity.Although Carol never worked outside the home, she was a tireless volunteer throughout her lifetime. Her community service commitments are too numerous to list in their entirety but include P.E.O. Sisterhood, Meals on Wheels, the Nash County Mental Health Association, and Girl Scouts of America. Carol was an extraordinary cook, a crackerjack bridge player, and an enthusiastic hostess. She cheerfully supported her husband and family throughout her lifetime and developed sincere, permanent friendships wherever Gerry's employment took them.In 1978, Carol and Gerry moved to Rocky Mount where Gerry worked in the executive offices of Hardee's. Carol loved her many, many friends in this tight-knit community and appreciated their constant kindness particularly during illness. Carol was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Rocky Mount and St. Anastasia Catholic Church in St. Augustine, Florida. She lived her faith fully and loved the Lord with her whole heart.Carol is survived by Gerry and their children, Julie Johnston (James) of Wilmington, Susan Rosenthal (Michael) of Raleigh, Eric Richards (Nancy) of Roanoke, Virginia, and Gretchen Treman of Wilmington. In addition, Carol was adored by eight grandchildren, Kip, Bennett, Caroline, Emma, Dylan, Hannah, Logan, Anna, and a great grandson, Shepherd, and deeply loved by her cherished sister Patricia Peterson (Ed) and brother Chuck Fleming (Gayle) and many nieces and nephews. Family meant everything to Carol, and Carol meant everything to her family.The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 331 Hammond Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Father Tim Meares officiating. Burial will follow the Mass at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels of Rocky Mount, 1501 Sunset Ave., Rocky Mount, NC 27804, www.mowrmt.org , or the .Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Purdue University Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

