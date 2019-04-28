Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Jones Lee. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 661 ENGLISH RD Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-937-8886 Graveside service 11:00 AM Pineview Cemetery Rocky Mount , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Jones Lee



ROCKY MOUNT - Carol Jones Lee of Leggett, passed away on April 25, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Wenona Sasnett Jones of Washington, NC.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, William Frederick Lee, Jr. and their son, William Frederick "Rick" Lee III.



She is survived by her children, Greg Lee and wife Joan of Texas, Laura Guyette and husband Carmi of Leggett, and Chris Lee and wife Lindsay of Rocky Mount. She is survived by her beloved grandchildren, Hope and Winston Lee of Rocky Mount. Carol is also survived by her brother, Mac Jones of Winston Salem, NC. Carol leaves many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Carol was a beloved homemaker and had a deep love for animals. She spent countless hours raising, training, and showing horses. She also loved sharing this passion with others by giving riding lessons to area youth. She was also a well-known and loved breeder of border collie puppies. She loved each and every pup and kept up with every family that took in one of her pups. Any and every one that shared in her animal adventures, became part of Carol's family. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.



The family wishes to thank the staff members of Breckenridge Assisted Living of Rocky Mount and Prodigy Transitional Rehab of Tarboro for their wonderful care and support.



A graveside service to celebrate Carol's life will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Pineview Cemetery in Rocky Mount at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local animal shelter.



Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

