Carolyn Ezzell Jackson
DUNN - Mrs. Carolyn Ezzell Jackson, 76, of Dunn died Friday afternoon at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh. She was born on July 20, 1943 in Nash County to the late Richard and Irene P. Ezzell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Jackson and a daughter, Sherry P. Jackson.
Carolyn worked in the banking business for thirty years and retired from RBC. She then worked with AFLAC for eight years. She was also a member of Westfield Baptist Church.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 am at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home by Dr. Len Keever. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
She is survived by a son, Bill Jackson and wife Jodi of Dunn, a daughter, Terri J. Crisp and husband Steve of Angier, step father, Jim Cooper of Rocky Mount, three sisters; Jackie Patterson, Lynn Gardner and Barbara Cooper all of Nashville, four grandchildren, Cody Jackson, Candice Williams, Brittany and Lindsay Crisp, five great grandchildren; Alayla Jackson, Anthony Urquiza, T.J., Jaida and Cassie Williams, two godchildren; Cary Ray and Andy Bennett, and her dog, Gabbi.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10 to 11 am at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home. The family asks that memorials may be made to Skinner & Smith Funeral Home, 905 Erwin Rd. Dunn, NC 28334.
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019