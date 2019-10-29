Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Johnson. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary





ROCKY MOUNT - Carolyn Johnson, age 82, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Born in Ashe County, NC on February 25, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Pearne Brantley Dickson and Annie Gene Kilby Dickson. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Eugene Sapp; and sister, Linda Sue Turner.



Carolyn was an active member of First United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Win-Thorne Garden Club and the Rocky Mount Jr. Guild. Above all, her most cherished memories will be those spent with her family. Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.



Carolyn leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband of 27 years, Carl Robert Johnson; children, Brantley Eugene Sapp and wife, Terry, of Whitakers, Carolyn Sapp May of Raleigh, Cynthia Johnson Barranco and husband, Paul, of Atlanta, Ga; and Matthew Lee Johnson of Huston, TX. She is also survived by three grandsons and three granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at home of Carl and Carolyn, 1417 Jeremy Lane, Rocky Mount, NC 27803.



A Family Graveside Service will be held in Winston-Salem, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 100 S. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting

Carolyn JohnsonROCKY MOUNT - Carolyn Johnson, age 82, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Born in Ashe County, NC on February 25, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Pearne Brantley Dickson and Annie Gene Kilby Dickson. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Eugene Sapp; and sister, Linda Sue Turner.Carolyn was an active member of First United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Win-Thorne Garden Club and the Rocky Mount Jr. Guild. Above all, her most cherished memories will be those spent with her family. Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.Carolyn leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband of 27 years, Carl Robert Johnson; children, Brantley Eugene Sapp and wife, Terry, of Whitakers, Carolyn Sapp May of Raleigh, Cynthia Johnson Barranco and husband, Paul, of Atlanta, Ga; and Matthew Lee Johnson of Huston, TX. She is also survived by three grandsons and three granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at home of Carl and Carolyn, 1417 Jeremy Lane, Rocky Mount, NC 27803.A Family Graveside Service will be held in Winston-Salem, NC.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 100 S. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com . As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close