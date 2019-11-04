Carolyn Rich Moore
ROCKY MOUNT - Carolyn Rich Moore, age 82, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Born in Nash County on May 5, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Sumner Rich and Edrena Carter Rich. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Eldridge Moore.
Carolyn leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving daughters, Lynn M. Wilson and her husband, Bill of Wanchese, NC and Sandy M. Stover and her husband, Keith of Apex, NC; her son, Richard Moore and his wife, Mary of Greenville, NC. She is also cherished by her seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother, Johnnie E. Rich of Atlantic Beach; and Aunt Jane Bulluck of Rocky Mount. She will be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Carolyn's Life will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 301 S. Circle Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Father George Greer officiating. Visitation will follow the service in the Commons area at St Andrews Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carolyn's name to St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 301 S. Circle Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler and Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
