Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Ward Griffin



CHAPEL HILL - Carolyn Ward Griffin suddenly left this world to be with Jesus in the early morning of October 5th, 2019. She was born on July 2, 1944 in Nash County. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents Thomas Marvin Ward and Lucile Parker Ward and her sister Theresa Ward Brown.



She was a graduate of Red Oak High School in 1962 after which she attended East Carolina University.



She was a remarkable friend to those she came to know in her many years of working as a clerk at the Chapel Hill Hallmark store. She was a longtime faithful choir member at North Chapel Hill Baptist Church and then at Antioch Baptist Church of Chapel Hill.



Her passion was traveling. She took full advantage of her daughter Tammy's job at Delta and traveled the world with her husband and sister to scenic destinations in Canada, Italy, Ireland, Switzerland, Hawaii, Colorado, California, Arizona, Washington, Alaska and especially Montana. She traveled as far as China including the Great Wall and cherished even close destinations like her favorite North Carolina beach, Emerald Isle, where she spent her birthday almost every July. Recently she enjoyed spending time with family at the house on Lake Gaston where every sunset was a special one to her, even her last on Friday evening.



Another passion was UNC basketball. She attended every game she could and loved Dean



She will be sorely missed by her husband of 55 years, Samuel Cecil Griffin. Her son, Robbie Griffin and daughter Tammy Purner (Drew) are devastated by her passing. She is also survived by four grandsons, Zachary Griffin (Jessica), Logan Griffin, Sean Purner, Shane Purner and her brother Gerald Ward (Pat) and many nieces and nephews. Her beloved beagles Abby and Buddy will miss her and the treats/leftovers that she insisted they get daily.



A Celebration of Carolyn's Life will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM Antioch Baptist Church, 1707 White Cross Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27516 with Pastor David Atwater officiating. A Reception with the family will immediately follow the service in the Fellowship Hall of the church.



The Committal Service will take place at Rocky Mount Memorial Park at 4:00 PM that afternoon. There will be a Fellowship Meal following the Committal at Dortches Baptist Church, 4776 Dortches Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 1707 White Cross Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27516.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Carolyn Ward GriffinCHAPEL HILL - Carolyn Ward Griffin suddenly left this world to be with Jesus in the early morning of October 5th, 2019. She was born on July 2, 1944 in Nash County. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents Thomas Marvin Ward and Lucile Parker Ward and her sister Theresa Ward Brown.She was a graduate of Red Oak High School in 1962 after which she attended East Carolina University.She was a remarkable friend to those she came to know in her many years of working as a clerk at the Chapel Hill Hallmark store. She was a longtime faithful choir member at North Chapel Hill Baptist Church and then at Antioch Baptist Church of Chapel Hill.Her passion was traveling. She took full advantage of her daughter Tammy's job at Delta and traveled the world with her husband and sister to scenic destinations in Canada, Italy, Ireland, Switzerland, Hawaii, Colorado, California, Arizona, Washington, Alaska and especially Montana. She traveled as far as China including the Great Wall and cherished even close destinations like her favorite North Carolina beach, Emerald Isle, where she spent her birthday almost every July. Recently she enjoyed spending time with family at the house on Lake Gaston where every sunset was a special one to her, even her last on Friday evening.Another passion was UNC basketball. She attended every game she could and loved Dean Smith and Roy Williams. She was a regular storming Franklin Street celebrating each Tarheel National Championship.She will be sorely missed by her husband of 55 years, Samuel Cecil Griffin. Her son, Robbie Griffin and daughter Tammy Purner (Drew) are devastated by her passing. She is also survived by four grandsons, Zachary Griffin (Jessica), Logan Griffin, Sean Purner, Shane Purner and her brother Gerald Ward (Pat) and many nieces and nephews. Her beloved beagles Abby and Buddy will miss her and the treats/leftovers that she insisted they get daily.A Celebration of Carolyn's Life will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM Antioch Baptist Church, 1707 White Cross Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27516 with Pastor David Atwater officiating. A Reception with the family will immediately follow the service in the Fellowship Hall of the church.The Committal Service will take place at Rocky Mount Memorial Park at 4:00 PM that afternoon. There will be a Fellowship Meal following the Committal at Dortches Baptist Church, 4776 Dortches Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 1707 White Cross Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27516.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close