Carolyn Womble Hardy



ROCKY MOUNT - Carolyn Womble Hardy, age 89, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on February 13, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Sheriff Glenn Oliver Womble and Lessie Whitley Womble. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Hardy.



After graduating from Rocky Mount High School in 1948, she did general office work for Rocky Mount Mills for five years. At the age of 23, she "retired" from public work just before her first child was born, spending the majority of her life as a wife, mother, and homemaker. Her family was truly the center of her life. At the ripe age of 71, she "got a job" working in the family business at Central Cafe with her husband of 65 years, John Lewis Hardy.



Growing up, she loved Sunset Pool and was an avid swimmer and diver for the Rocky Mount Swim Team. Later in life, she learned to play tennis and became very competitive. She loved socializing and spending time with friends and family. Carolyn attended Lakeside Baptist Church and First Baptist Church.



She is survived by many loving friends and family members, including her son Lewis Hardy and his wife, Janet of Winston Salem; her daughter Carol H Radford and her husband, Mike of Destin, FL; and five grandchildren, John Hardy III and his wife, Morgan, Jennifer Hardy, Julie Hardy, Amanda Radford, and Melissa Raynor and husband, Nathan.



A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Carlton Cockrell officiating. Burial will follow the service at Forest Hill Cemetery in Nashville. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



The family would like to thank the CCU Unit at Nash General Hospital, especially Casey, Glenda, and Melissa for their loving care. We also would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Emmanuel Zervos at the Leo Jenkins Cancer Center in Greenville, for adding five years to Carolyn's life and Dr. Don Bales for his personal care of her for many years.



In lieu of flowers, the family has asked memorials to be made to FCA-Fellowship of Christian Athletes, 4600 Marriott Drive Suite 120, Raleigh, NC 27612



