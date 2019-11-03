Catherine Adams Davis
POWELL, TN. - Catherine Adams Davis, age 90, passed away at her home in Morning Point Assisted Living, Powell, TN on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born in Wilson County, NC on January 13, 1929, she was a life-time resident of Sharpsburg, NC. Catherine was the daughter of the late Hubert and Bertha Adams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Davis; sisters, Willie Bell Barkley, Edna Earl Bissette, Lessie Gray Parker; and brother, Leslie Willard Adams.
Catherine leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughter, Deborah Hawkins (Bill), sons, JW Davis (Paula Brinson) and Tim Davis (Gwen Brantley). She is also survived by five grandchildren, Ken and Kristin Davis, Jennifer Fields (Jacob), Jordan Davis and Michael Brantley (Lindsay), six great-grandchildren, Kenleigh Davis, Jack and Jase Davis, Allyson Fields, Elijah and Lillian Brantley; and sister, Jean Sawyer (Joe) and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers: Mike Davis, Phillip Davis, Keith Davis, Andy Davis, Bruce Wayne Murray and Rex Bass.
A visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 12:00 PM in the Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Roberson officiating. Burial will follow at Mill Branch Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.johnsonfuneralsandcremations.com. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Nov. 3, 2019