Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 12:30 PM - 1:45 PM Sugg Foyer of the Kincheloe Building Funeral service 2:00 PM Lakeside Baptist Church 1501 Sunset Avenue Rocky Mount , NC





ROCKY MOUNT - Catherine Louise Shearin Riddick, age 91, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Nash General Hospital in Rocky Mount.



She was born in the Franklin County Community of Wood. Louise was the daughter of the late Henry B. Shearin, Sr. and Mae Gupton Shearin of Wood NC.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Wood Riddick, Sr.; brothers, Ronald Shearin, Creech Shearin, Hugh G. Shearin, Henry B. Shearin, Jr.; and sister, Ruby Shearin Allsbrook.



Louise was a graduate of the Class of 1950 of the Park View Nursing School of Rocky Mount. She enjoyed a long and fun career as a Registered Nurse in labor and delivery at Park View and Nash General. She was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church.



Louise leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, Sidney Wood Riddick, Jr., and wife, Kimberly Batts Riddick of Rocky Mount; daughters, Martin "Marty" Riddick Byrd of Charleston, SC, Katherine Virginia "Ginny" Riddick of Richmond, VA, and beloved grandchildren, Hannah Riddick Gupton (Tyler) of Chicago, IL, Sidney Wood Riddick, III, of Charleston, SC, Anne Sydney Riddick of Rocky Mount, Noah Batts Riddick of Charleston, SC, E. Thomas "Chip" Byrd, III, of Charleston, SC, and Katherine "Katie" Wood Martin Byrd of New York, NY. Louise will also be remembered by her sister, Hodgie Shearin McGinty of Augusta, GA; sisters-in-law, Emily Crews Shearin of Rocky Mount and Edith Shearin of Louisburg, NC. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Lakeside Baptist Church, 1501 Sunset Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Dr. Jody Wright officiating. A Committal Service will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and relatives from 12:30 PM to 1:45 PM in the Sugg Foyer of the Kincheloe Building.



The family invites friends and family to come by the home after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nash Community College Park View Scholarship Fund, PO Box 7488, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting

