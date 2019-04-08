Celia Virginia Edmondson
ROCKY MOUNT - Celia Virginia Edmondson, 63, passed away April 6, 2019. She was born January 3, 1956 in Nash County to the late Aaron and Ernestine Langley. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brothers Aaron Langley and Mike Langley and a sister Diane Langley.
Celia is survived by her husband of 47 years Melvin Edmondson; sons Johnnie Edmondson (Michelle), Melvin Jr. Edmondson(Carol) and Howard Edmondson(Kim); daughters Sandra Edmondson and Ernestine Edmondson; fourteen grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren; brother Alvin Langley; sister Glenda Johnson(Tommy) and an adopted son John Killebrew.
A visitation will be held at 12:00pm on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. The service will follow at 1:30pm in the chapel. Burial will be held at Red Oak Cemetery.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Edmondson family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations
1052 South First Street
Nashville, NC 27856
(252) 459-0001
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 8, 2019