NASHVILLE - Charity Renae Hill, age 41, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019.
She leaves three children, Kaleb Scott Hill, Kacie Rae Long, and Thomas Lee Sawrey; parents, Garry and Angela Hill, all of Nashville; siblings, Timothy Garry Hill (Maria) of Spring Hope, Cynthia Louanne Hill of Richmond, Va., and April Lynn Hill of Clinton; and grandparents, Delores Hill of Richmond, Va. and Carolyn & Clifton Clark of Rocky Mount.
The family will receive friends 6:30pm - 8:30pm, Friday, March 22 at Davis-Little Funerals, 2129 Lawrence Circle, Rocky Mount.
