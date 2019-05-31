Charles Abraham
NASHVILLE - Charles Anthony Abraham age 83 passed away on May 28th, 2019. He was born on March 23rd, 1936 in Mishawaka, Indiana to the late Mike and Esther Abraham. After Retiring from Patrick Industries and losing his spouse Charles moved to Rocky Mount, NC to be close to his three daughters.
He was a real sports enthusiast. He taught Boxing, Karate and enjoyed watching all types of sports on the television especially football. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and playing Bingo. He enjoyed making jewelry and loved giving them away to everyone he met.
He was proceeded in death by his wife Nita Abraham, daughter Tamara Lee Abraham, stepson Robert M. Davis, brothers Herbie Abraham, Richard Abraham, William Abraham and one sister Ardele May.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving daughters and sons-in-law Kim Reams (Jon) of Rocky Mount, Robin Ezzell (Bill) of Red Oak, Charlene Womble (Dennis) of Rocky Mount and one stepdaughter Kathy West (DJ) of Niles Michigan. An honorary daughter Michele Parker that he loved like his own. 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A private service will be held and his remains will be laid to rest in South Bend, Indiana. Arrangements are being handled by First Cremation Society. Online condolences may be made to www.firstcremation.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 31, 2019