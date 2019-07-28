Charles B. Daniel
ROCKY MOUNT - Mr. Charles B. Daniel, 83 of Rocky Mount, NC, died at Nash UNC Health Care of Rocky Mount, NC on July 24, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Johnson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 317 Beauvue Road, Elm City, NC with Rev. Roderick L. Tillery, Sr. officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in the Rest Haven Cemetery, 1717 Lane Street SE, Wilson, NC. Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel and on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Johnson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The family will assemble at the residence at 11 a.m. on Wednesday for the processional to the church. Direct condolences to edwardscares.com. Professional and personal services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. 805 Nash Street East in Wilson, NC.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the building fund of Johnson Chapel MB Church; and please write "Building Fund" in memo line of check.
