Charles Edward Mitchell



ATLANTIC BEACH - Charles Edward Mitchell of Atlantic Beach, previously of Rocky Mount and Elm City, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019.



Charles was a retired Atlantic Coast Line railroad carman, a former paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division, a member of the Elm City American Legion, and Elm City United Methodist Church.



Charles graduated from Rocky Mount Senior High School, attended Atlantic Christian College and NC Wesleyan College. Charles was interested in antiques, restoring old cars, bass fishing and genealogy research.



Charles is survived by his three children, Charles David Mitchell of Bend, Oregon, Jeffrey Doles Mitchell and wife, JoAnna of Wilson, and Wren Mitchell Vanden Bosch and husband, Jon of Santa Monica, California; his former wife, Nancy Doles Mitchell of Wilson; his sister, Irene Mitchell Moody of Rocky Mount; and many nieces and nephews. Charles was especially proud of his five granddaughters, Savannah, Sydney and Jillian Mitchell of Wilson and Anna Wren and Clara Vanden Bosch of Santa Monica, California.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Argo Mitchell; his sister, Novene Mitchell Daughtry and his brother, Lelon A. Mitchell.



A service in remembrance of Charles will be held at the Elm City Train Depot on Thursday, June 13th at 11 am. Memorials may be made to Elm City United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 307, Elm City, NC 27822 or to the . As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

